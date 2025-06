A woman drowned after slipping into a river while washing her face in the Sonwar area of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the elderly woman had gone near the river to wash her face when she suddenly slipped and fell into the water.

He said she was immediately rescued by locals but was found dead. She has been identified as Mumtaza Begum of Sonwar—(KNO)