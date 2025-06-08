Elderly Woman dies, five injured as Car plunges into canal in Shopian

An 80-year-old woman died and five others were injured after an Alto car skidded off the road and fell into a canal near Padpawan area of Shopian on Sunday.

According to KNS, the vehicle was on its way from Rajouri to Babanagri when the driver lost control near Padpawan, causing the car to plunge into the canal.

The deceased has been identified as Noora Begum, wife of Late Roshan Deen, a resident of Pangri in Rajouri.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with two of them later referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.(KNS)