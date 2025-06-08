Breaking

Elderly Woman dies, five injured as Car plunges into canal in Shopian

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

An 80-year-old woman died and five others were injured after an Alto car skidded off the road and fell into a canal near Padpawan area of Shopian on Sunday.

According to KNS, the vehicle was on its way from Rajouri to Babanagri when the driver lost control near Padpawan, causing the car to plunge into the canal.

The deceased has been identified as Noora Begum, wife of Late Roshan Deen, a resident of Pangri in Rajouri.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with two of them later referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.(KNS)

Delhi: Yamuna River flows slightly above danger mark at 205.81 metres
Over 2,80,000 displaced in northwest Syria amid rebel offensive, says UN
J&K was a terrorist hotspot now it’s a tourism hotspot: Amit Shah
BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina holds roadshow in Nowshera after filing nomination
US military shoots down high-altitude object over Lake Huron
Share This Article
Previous Article Saudi Arabia announces successful first trial of drone-based medicine delivery in holy sites
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Saudi Arabia announces successful first trial of drone-based medicine delivery in holy sites
Breaking National
6-yr-old boy dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama 
Breaking
LG Sinha Chairs 49th Board meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Traffic Police Srinagar Crack Down on Minor Riders on Eid Day
Breaking Kashmir