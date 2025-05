An elderly man was run over by a train in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the incident occurred between Mazhoma and Budgam stations.

The man has been identified as Ali Mohad Mir son of Mohammad Akbar Mir of Sanoor Kalipora.

Authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and further probe is underway—(KNO)