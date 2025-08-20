Elder sister booked for murder of minor sibling in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 19: In a shocking twist to the Sehpora Batpora Ganderbal murder case, police have confirmed that a teenage girl was killed by her elder sister during an altercation, ruling out earlier speculations of kidnapping or a love affair.Addressing a press conference here, SSP Khalil Ahmed Poswal said initial reports suggested that the sister had gone missing and might have been kidnapped and killed. “However, technical evidence and CCTV footage did not support the kidnapping claim,” he said.The SSP revealed that during questioning, the elder sister confessed to the crime. “She admitted to taking her younger sibling to the spot, where an altercation broke out between them. In the course of the scuffle, she struck her sister on the head with a rod, resulting in her death. The accused later attempted to hide the weapon, which has since been recovered,” Poswal added.According to police, the victim’s body was found near her home in Sehpora Batpora area on Sunday morning, sparking widespread shock and speculation across the valley. Social media was rife with claims of abduction and suggestions of a boy’s involvement. However, police have categorically dismissed these rumors.Investigators, relying on technical evidence and forensic analysis, pieced together the sequence of events leading to the conclusion that the elder sister was behind the killing. She has been booked for murder.The incident, which initially caused panic and fueled rumours, has now taken a grim turn with the revelation of sibling rivalry leading to the tragic death.Meanwhile, District Police Ganderbal on Tuesday issued a strong rebuttal after certain social media users circulated a fake image of an innocent journalist, wrongly projecting her as the accused elder sister in the recent Sehpora murder case.In a statement, police said the photograph being shared is “baseless, fabricated, and has no connection whatsoever with the incident”. Authorities clarified that such acts are misleading, defamatory, and amount to a serious criminal offence under law.“The circulation of fake, unverified and malicious content on social media platforms not only causes unnecessary panic but also tarnishes the reputation of innocent individuals and hampers fair investigation,” police said.Police said a case FIR No. 29/2025 U/S 103(1) BNS has been registered at PS Kheerbawani. All relevant evidences have been collected and the accused has been presented before the court, it added.Police appealed to the general public and social media users to refrain from spreading rumours, false information, or unverified content.“Strict legal action shall be taken against those found involved in creating, uploading, or circulating such fake images. Individuals responsible will be booked under relevant provisions of law,” the statement added.Police reiterated their commitment to ensure justice in the Sehpora murder case and urged people to rely only on official updates.