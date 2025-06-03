Eid-ul-Adha celebrations: B’la admin bans firecracker use in densely populated areas

Srinagar, June 02: In a decisive move to safeguard public health, safety, and property during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, the Baramulla administration has imposed a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers in densely populated areas of the district.

An order issued by District Magistrate Minga Sherpa (IAS) on June 2, aims to prevent noise pollution, fire hazards, and respiratory health risks commonly associated with firework displays in crowded neighborhoods like Khanpora.

The order comes in response to a formal representation submitted by the General Secretary of the Awam Planning Committee, Baramulla, expressing serious concerns over the increasing use of fireworks in congested localities—particularly Khanpora area—during festive celebrations. The application emphasized the potential adverse effects on public health, noise pollution, and the risk to life and property.

After considering these concerns, the District Magistrate imposed a strict ban on the bursting of firecrackers in sensitive zones during the Eid celebrations, particularly on June 9, 2025. The order states that no individual or group shall burst fireworks or firecrackers in and around crowded neighborhoods.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of this order. Executive Magistrates and Police Officers on duty have been instructed to take immediate action under relevant laws against any violators.

“This step has been taken in the interest of public health, safety, and environmental well-being. Firecrackers pose serious hazards, especially in densely populated localities, and can trigger distress among vulnerable sections including the elderly, children, and patients,” the District Magistrate said.

The order will remain in effect through the duration of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, and violators will face strict legal consequences.

The administration has appealed to the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and safety during the festivities and to celebrate the occasion in a responsible and environment-friendly manner.

Javid Dar emphasizes on market regulation, uninterrupted power supply

Srinagar, June 02: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today chaired a high level meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebrations across the Union Territory.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on several critical arrangements including identification and publicity of sale points for sacrificial animals, availability of essential commodities and door-to-door collection of animal skins and waste. It was informed that advance distribution of food grains for the month of June is underway and daily joint market inspections are being conducted to ensure quality control, price regulation, cleanliness and fumigation in public areas.

Further, arrangements for uninterrupted power and water supply, deployment of medical teams at major congregation points such as Hazratbal Shrine, installation of waterproof tents and pandals, fire and emergency services, crowd and traffic management and designation of parking zones, were reviewed comprehensively.

The Minister directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to personally monitor implementation of all necessary measures and ensure smooth, safe and peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Azha. He stressed the need for seamless coordination among all the departments involved in public service delivery.

Javid Ahmad Dar emphasized that elaborate arrangements must be made with regard to water and electricity supply, medical facilities, sanitation, fire and emergency response and public safety. He also directed that market regulation and availability of essential commodities at government-notified prices must be strictly enforced through regular inspections.

Ensure essential commodities are available at govt prescribed rates: Rana

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat Jammu to review preparedness for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

Javed Rana emphasized on well coordinated efforts in order to ensure that all essential commodities are available at all places on government prescribed rates. He called on officers for constitution of teams for joint market checking to control overcharging, besides other quality issues.

Minister for FCS&CA and Transport, Satish Sharma and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, also participated in the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on various aspects of Eid Al-Adha celebrations including arrangements for animal sacrifice, public safety, traffic management, health services, market checking, fixation of livestock rates, water, power supply and cleanliness.

Javed Rana directed the concerned departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and security during the celebrations and directed the police and security agencies to remain vigilant.

Auqaf authorities were directed to notify timing of the prayers through Auqaf committee(s) and sharing the same with the Administration/Police/Security agencies and public well in time so that they could plan accordingly.

The Minister said that rates of the livestock should be fixed and checked by the flying squads so that complaints from quarters are addressed well in time. He called upon the concerned to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the celebration of the auspicious occasion.

Javed Rana passed on strict instructions to ensure that portable water remains available at Eid Gahs, Mosques and other points of congregation. He said that water tankers should be deployed to Pir Panjal region, Samba, Kathua and other areas in the manner it is required.

Regarding cleanliness and road repair leading to Eid Gahs, the Minister emphasised upon the concerned to repair potholes and other areas wherever it is required.

The Minister also stressed the need for effective traffic management and directed the traffic police to plan for smooth traffic flow, including diversion plans and parking arrangements. He further directed the health department to ensure that adequate medical facilities and emergency services are available during the celebrations.