Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) observed with religious fervour 

Follow us on

Kishtwar, Sep 06: The people of Kishtwar Saturday celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with great religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm.

According to a statement, the day was marked by religious gatherings and a grand procession, with thousands of devotees participating from Jamia Masjid Kishtwar to the Holy Shrine of Shah Farid-Ud-Din Sahib (RA). The procession was taken out in a spiritual and peaceful manner under the leadership of Imam Sahib, Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Head of the Majlis-e-Shoura Committee Kishtwar, along with religious scholars and community elders. The event highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and spread the message of peace, love, and brotherhood. To ensure the smooth observance of the festival, the district and police administrations made comprehensive arrangements, including security and logistical measures. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police, Naresh Singh were present on the occasion and personally oversaw the arrangements.

ADC Pawan Kotwal, ASP Pardeep Singh, ACR Idrees Lone, besides other senior officers from the civil and police administrations were also present to facilitate the celebrations. On this occasion, the DC and SSP extended warm Eid greetings to the Muslim community and joined the religious procession. They urged the people to uphold the noble teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and appealed for lasting peace, unity, communal harmony, and brotherhood across the district and the Union Territory.