Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), Friday following : Ensure elaborate arrangements at prominent shrines: Div Com Kmr

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: In view of the upcoming religious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, convened a meeting of officers on Saturday to ensure comprehensive arrangements at prominent religious sites, including major mosques and shrines.The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, Commissioner SMC, SSPs, SSP Traffic Rural, senior officers from all civil departments—including KPDCL, PHE, FCS&CA, PWD, Food Safety, Legal Metrology, LCMA, Waqf Board, Health Department, Police, and religious leaders representing various shrines.Div Com reviewed the availability of essential civil amenities at key shrines across Kashmir, including Hazratbal Shrine, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham-i-Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg Anantnag, Pethmakhama Budgam, Dargah-e-Aaliya Baramulla, and other mosques and shrines where large gatherings for night prayers are expected.During the meeting, a detailed review was held regarding arrangements for congregational and night prayers at Hazratbal Shrine, where over one lakh devotees are anticipated to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W).Div Com directed CE KPDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Hazratbal Shrine, including a backup plan involving DG sets, to prevent any inconvenience to the shrine management. He instructed the postponement of any scheduled power shutdowns during the occasion. He directed PHE to install adequate drinking water posts and keep standby water tankers nearby the shrine.To facilitate hassle-free transportation, Div Com directed SSCL, RTC, and ARTO to deploy sufficient buses and e-autos for devotees traveling to and from Hazratbal Shrine, extending services late into the night of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the following Friday. Traffic Police Srinagar was asked to prepare route plans for visitors from different districts to ensure smooth traffic movement.Meanwhile, SSP Rural was instructed to deploy traffic personnel along routes leading to shrines and share deployment details with concerned Deputy Commissioners.Garg directed the Commissioner SMC to undertake a comprehensive sanitation and cleanliness drive at Hazratbal Shrine. He called for the formation of joint market checking teams to monitor food hygiene and quality. The Health Department was tasked with setting up medical camps, while Fire & Emergency services were instructed to station fire tenders at critical junctions for swift response to any emergencies.During the meeting, Imams expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made to facilitate devotees. Deputy Commissioners also briefed the meeting on the preparedness measures in their respective districts.