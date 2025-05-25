BreakingNational

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astronomical Centre

ANI
ANI
The International Astronomical Centre announced that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH will be observed on Tuesday, 27th May, across the Islamic world.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, said that moon sighting will be possible with telescopes from parts of Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe. Additionally, it may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas.

Based on these astronomical predictions, Wednesday, 28th May is expected to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah, making Friday, 6th June the likely date for the first day of Eid al-Adha in most Islamic countries. (ANI/WAM)

