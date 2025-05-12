Breaking

Educational Institutions to reopen in non-border districts of Jammu division: Div Com

The Education Department on Monday has announced the reopening of educational institutions in all non-border districts of the Jammu division. The decision follows a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, schools and other educational establishments in districts not located along the international border or Line of Control will resume normal operations. However, institutions in border districts will remain closed until further notice due to ongoing security concerns.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner had announced that all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the Jammu province except the Medical colleges shall remain closed tomorrow on 13th May in view of the prevailing situation.”

 

