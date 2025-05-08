Educational institutions to remain closed today

Srinagar/Jammu, May 07: In light of the prevailing security situation following recent cross-border shelling, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have announced the closure of educational institutions in several districts as a precautionary measure.

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, in an official communiqué on Wednesday, stated that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions — both government and private — in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch will remain closed on Thursday, May 8. This follows an earlier directive issued Wednesday morning to close institutions for the same day.

In the Kashmir division, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri announced that all educational institutions in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Gurez will also remain closed on May 8.

Additionally, schools in and around Awantipora and the Srinagar Airport area will be shut as a precautionary step.

In higher education, the University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled up to and including May 10, 2025.

According to the official order issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations Masood Javid, “It is hereby notified that all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held upto and including 10.05.2025 stand postponed,”

“Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately, “, He said.

Similarly, Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has also postponed all examinations scheduled for Thursday, May 8, as per a notification issued by its Controller of Examinations.

These measures come in response to the heightened security scenario and are intended to ensure the safety of students and staff across the region.