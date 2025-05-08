Breaking

Educational Institutions to remain closed across parts of Kashmir & Jammu amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Authorities on Thursday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in several parts of Kashmir and Jammu for May 9 and 10, citing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Director of School Education, Kashmir, issued a directive stating, “All Government and Private Schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division (Gurez), and schools falling in the proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed on 9th and 10th of May 2025 as precautionary measures.”

Similarly, in a post on social media platform X, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu announced that “in view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch shall remain closed tomorrow on 9th May as well.”

The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with authorities urging citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.

