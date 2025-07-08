Educational institutions in Kashmir to reopen today :SakinaItoo

Srinagar, July 07: Minister of Education SakinaItoo announced on Monday that all educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley and the winter zones of the Jammu Division will resume classes on Tuesday, July 8, following the conclusion of the summer break. The reopening will also introduce revised school timings based on location.

According to the minister, schools within municipal limits of Srinagar and other urban areas in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones of Jammu Division will function from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Schools located outside municipal limits will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

“Following the regular school hours, online classes in blended learning mode will be conducted,” Itoo stated. “These will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM in municipal areas and from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in non-municipal areas. However, this will not apply to students in the Primary Grades (Classes 1 to 5).”

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has also issued an official circular outlining the adjusted school hours. All educational institutions have been directed to strictly comply with the new schedule without any deviation.