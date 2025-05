Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on Wednesday in a statement has said that in view of the prevailing situation all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions in Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez will remain closed tomorrow on May 08.

The schools around Awantipora & Srinagar Airport shall also remain closed tomorrow. The directive is issued as precautionary measure.

Pertinently, earlier today same directive was issued for today by Division Commissioner Kashmir.(GNS)