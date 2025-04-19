Education or Business: A Call for Moral Awakening

Education is not merely the pursuit of academic excellence and good grades; it is the foundation upon which civilizations and societies are built. True education nurtures the intellect while also shaping the moral character of individuals.

Yet, in today’s world and now infecting our Kashmir Valley also, we witness an alarming shift—schools have turned into business enterprises, prioritizing profits over the development of ethical and responsible human beings.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam; former hourable President of India and an educationist, an advocate of true learning, rightly pointed out how modern education has strayed from its essence. Institutions that once stood for knowledge and wisdom now function as factories producing graduates with impressive certificates but lacking moral values. The focus is on skill acquisition and academic achievement, but at what cost? Moral education—an essential pillar of a just and prosperous society—is being neglected.

Islam places great emphasis on the balance between worldly knowledge and moral righteousness. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.”

Education, in its truest form, is not just about learning facts; it is about developing a personality that embodies honesty, integrity, kindness and justice. The Quran repeatedly stresses the importance of knowledge, but it also warns against knowledge that lacks wisdom and ethics: “It is only those who have knowledge among His servants that fear Allah.” (Quran 35:28).

The fear of Allah (taqwa) is the guiding force behind moral behaviour and an education system that ignores this will inevitably produce individuals who may be intelligent but lack the ethical foundation necessary to benefit society.

One of the most concerning aspects of modern education is the blind imitation of the Western model. While technological advancements and scientific progress are commendable, adopting Western values without discernment has led to cultural and moral degradation.

We see the consequences in Western societies—youth battling depression, substance abuse, broken families and a general loss of purpose. This is what happens when material success is prioritised over spiritual and ethical development.

The Quran clearly warns against blindly following others without critical thought: “And do not follow that of which you have no knowledge. Indeed, the hearing, the sight and the heart—about all those [one] will be questioned.” (Quran 17:36).

If we continue down this path, we risk raising a generation that is highly skilled but spiritually hollow, successful in careers but failing in relationships, wealthy in possessions but poor in character.

Parents are the first and most important educators of a child. Schools can impart knowledge but the responsibility of instilling ethics and faith rests primarily at home. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasized this when he said: “Every one of you is a shepherd and every one of you is responsible for his flock”.

Before selecting a school that boasts of high grades and international curriculums, parents must ask:

Is my child learning the values of honesty, humility, and respect?

Is my child being taught the importance of serving others rather than just personal success?

Is my child growing closer to Allah (SWT) while also excelling academically?

A home that nurtures faith, ethics and responsibility will produce individuals who succeed both in this world and in the Hereafter. A truly successful child is not just one with high grades but one who carries forward the values of honesty, humility, and righteousness.

Education should not be a business; it should be a mission. A nation’s future does not depend on how many degrees its youth possess but on how well they uphold justice, truth and humanity. We need a system that integrates science with spirituality, intelligence with wisdom and progress with morality.

It is time to rethink our priorities. We must revive an education system that values character as much as competence. Only then can we ensure that our children grow not just into skilled professionals, but into righteous human beings who contribute positively to society and earn success in both this life and the Hereafter.

“Our Lord! Grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.” (Quran 2:201)

(The Author is Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Department of Animal Husbandry Jammu and Kashmir. Feedback: [email protected])