Education Minister Sakina itoo denies permanent takeover of Jamaat-linked schools

Srinagar, August 23: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday clarified that the government has not taken over 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate, the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), but has instead initiated a temporary arrangement for their management.

This clarification follows the issuance of a government order by the School Education Department, which stated that the schools would be taken over by concerned District Magistrates.

According to the order, new management committees would be proposed after verification from intelligence agencies.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Itoo said that her approval had only authorised temporary supervision of these schools by cluster principals for a period of three months until new committees are formed and the necessary CID verifications are completed. “The staff, students, and infrastructure remain unchanged. There is no question of the government taking over the schools permanently,” she said.

She further stated that the existing managing committees of these schools had completed their term and that delays in verification had caused problems for students during board examination registrations. “The step was taken to avoid any disruption to the education of around 51,000 enrolled students,” Itoo said.

However, the minister accused the department of misrepresenting the order, stating that there was no mention in her approval of District Commissioners running the schools.

She maintained that her directive was limited to CID verification and the formation of new committees.

The issue has drawn political reactions.

Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone criticised the government’s decision, calling it an overreach. “The elected government has passed the order, and they are equal partners in all decisions being made,” Lone said.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said that the decision echoed previous actions taken against Jamaat-e-Islami. She questioned what she called inconsistency in the minister’s position and described the move as damaging to the future of thousands of students.

In contrast, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur welcomed the government’s decision. He questioned the education minister’s reluctance in implementing the order and said that the move would ensure students are not exposed to any ideological influence. “Education must remain free from any political or separatist influence,” Thakur said.

The central government banned Jamaat-e-Islami in February 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Since then, law enforcement agencies have acted against the organisation and its affiliates, including FAT.(KNS)