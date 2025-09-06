Edu Min extends greetings on Teachers’ Day

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo has extended her warm greetings to the teaching community on Teachers’ Day, celebrated across the country to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and a respected philosopher and educator.

In her message, the minister extended her heartfelt gratitude to all teachers, who are true torchbearers of society. She said teachers are the nation-builders, guiding our children with knowledge, values, and inspiration.

“Your dedication and resilience have been instrumental in nurturing the dreams of our students and in shaping a brighter future for all of us,” Itoo said.

The Education Minister further said that with the continued contribution of teachers, the youth of J&K will excel and lead our nation to greater heights.