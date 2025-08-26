BreakingKashmir

"Edu institutes in six districts to remain closed tomorrow": Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 26: Amid bad weather conditions, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg Tuesday said that educational institutes in six districts shall remain closed on Wednesday.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the divisional commissioner said that the decision hs been taken for the safety of students and staff.

“In view of prevailing adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in 6 districts of Kashmir—Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam and Srinagar shall remain closed tomorrow on August-27,” he said.

Pertinently, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has said that all schools in the region shall continue to remain closed till August-27.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) postponed exams of 10th and 11th classes scheduled to be held on Wednesday—(KNO)

