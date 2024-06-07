ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal bail plea, says ample evidence against him for commission of offence of money laundering

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday filed its response on Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea and said the applicant (Kejriwal) is involved in the commission of grave economic offences.

There is ample evidence on record to link the applicant to the commission of the offence of money laundering, and his release on bail would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy, the ED said.

The ED filed the reply in money laundering case related to Excise case, mentioned that accused Vinod Chauhan was responsible for the transfer of Rs 25.5 cr from Delhi to Goa which was received from Abhishek Boinpally that is a representative of the South Group who also handled cash transfer in the quid pro quo arrangement.

The examination of the digital device of Vinod Chauhan has revealed the chats revealing a close relationship between Vinod Chauhan and Arvind Kejriwal.

Vinod Chauhan’s proximity is also visible from the fact that he was managing postings for officers in the Delhi Jal Board through Arvind Kejriwal. The same is evident from a chat and a screenshot of an official note from the Delhi Government which approved such a posting, the ED said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju along with Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appeared for the Directorate of Enforcement while Senior Advocate N Hariharan and Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Arvind Kejriwal in the bail hearing.

The court on Friday deferred the arguments for June 14, after noting that ED had served the reply copy to Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer just at 1 pm.

Recently, the same court dismissed the interim bail plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days bail citing medical reasons, in the Excise Policy money laundering case.

While dismissing the plea, the Court directed the Tihar Jail Authorities to conduct all required medical tests and avail treatment for the Applicant, Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile the Court also extended the Judicial Custody of him till June 19. Arvind Kejriwal was produced through virtual mode before the court.

In compliance with Supreme Court directions, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has surrendered himself before the Tihar Jail on June 2. The same court on June 1, had kept the order reserved on the bail plea moved by Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently Kejriwal through his legal team has filed two different bail applications before the concerned court. His regular bail plea was listed for hearing on June 7.

On May 28, the Rouse Avenue Court kept reserved the order on cognizance point on ED’s Supplementary chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with a money laundering case related to Excise Policy case.

The Court after hearing ED’s submissions, fixed the matter for pronouncement of order on cognizance point on June 4.

On May 17, ED officials along with Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta filed the chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi.

On May 10, the top court had granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy, however, ordered that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. The bench had asked Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.

The apex court was hearing Kejriwal’s appeal against a Delhi High Court judgement which dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal, while filing an appeal in the apex court had contended that his arrest after the announcement of the General Elections was “motivated by extraneous considerations”.

On April 9, the High Court had dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal’s absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)