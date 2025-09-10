Kashmir

Economic Offences Wing to organsie educational event

Srinagar. Sept 09: The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) is organizing an educational event titled “New Criminal Laws Exhibition” on 11th September 2025 (Thursday) from 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs at JK Police Public School, Bemina Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the objective of this exhibition is to raise awareness and educate students, parents, and the general public about the recent reforms introduced in the Indian criminal justice system, namely, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, Members of civil society will also participate in the event, contributing to meaningful discussions and community engagement.

The event is open to all, and the general public is cordially invited to attend and benefit from this important educational initiative.

