Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir arrests Serving Patwari in multi-crore land Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Tuesday arrested Khursheed Ahmad Bhat (Pathwari) S/o Ghulam Nabi Bhat, resident of Fatehpora, Ganderbal, in connection with a land fraud case.

According to a statement issued here, The accused, a serving Patwari, is the prime accused in a case involving fraudulent sale of land measuring 7 kanals and 2 marlas in Mouza Nuner, Ganderbal. Investigations reveal that Bhat, along with others, falsely posed as landowners and executed a fake sale agreement. The land was actually owned by a migrant Kashmiri Pandit and held under power of attorney by a third party.

The complainant had already paid Rs. 1.19 crore out of the agreed Rs. 2.76 crore before discovering the fraud. Preliminary investigation has established a criminal conspiracy involving impersonation and forged documents.

A case has been registered under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of IPC at Police Station, Economic Offences Wing. Further investigation is in progress.

