ECI rejects suggestions on EVMs’ vulnerability to hacking

Jammu, Apr 11 — The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday firmly rejected suggestions that the country’s Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are vulnerable to hacking, asserting that the devices function like simple calculators and are entirely disconnected from the internet or any wireless networks.

Responding to reported remarks attributed to United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, regarding vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems globally, ECI sources clarified that many countries employ complex “electronic voting systems” comprising a mix of technologies, including internet-based processes and private networks.

“In contrast, India uses standalone Electronic Voting Machines which are simple, robust, and function like accurate calculators. These devices are not connected to the internet, Wi-Fi, or even infrared, rendering any hacking attempt practically impossible,” the Commission reiterated.

The ECI also highlighted that Indian EVMs have withstood legal scrutiny by the Supreme Court and are subjected to rigorous checks by political parties at every stage of the electoral process — including the conduct of “mock polls” before the actual voting begins.

More than five crore VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips have been matched with EVM counts in front of party representatives during past elections, reinforcing transparency and credibility.

In a prior statement, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had also addressed global concerns raised during India’s election period. Referring to tech mogul Elon Musk’s previous comments on EVM vulnerability, Kumar noted, “A global IT expert said EVMs can be hacked while our elections were going on. They [the U.S.] don’t even use EVMs — they rely on electronic voting mechanisms which differ significantly from India’s system.”

The Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections, asserting that EVMs continue to be a secure and efficient tool in the democratic process.