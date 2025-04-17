ECI launches first of its kind training programme for BLAs

Jammu, Apr 16: In a first, ECI launches training sessions for the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to strengthen grassroots participation by political parties with around 280 BLAs of 10 recognised political parties from Bihar taking part in the 2-day training programme.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced the training of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from Bihar in view of the forthcoming elections in the State. The programme is being organised at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management, IIIDEM, New Delhi.

Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi addressed the BLAs in a first of its kind training programme. The training was conceptualised during the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) conference held on the 4th of March, 2025.

The Commission underscored the importance of BLAs in the election processes and asserted that the training programme would help them fulfil their responsibilities as delineated in the Representation of People act, 1950 and 1951, Registration of Elector Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the manuals, guidelines and instructions issued by ECI from time to time.

The BLAs were given an overview of their appointment, roles and responsibilities as per the legal framework. The training programme familiarised them with various aspects of the election processes including the preparation, updation and revision of electoral rolls and the associated forms and formats associated.

The BLAs are appointed by the recognised political parties and play an important role at the booth level to ensure transparency and fairness in the final electoral roll. They are empowered to raise objections under the provision in the final section appeals under Section 24(1) and 24(2) of the RP Act 1950 in case they are aggrieved of the final electoral rolls as published.