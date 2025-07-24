ECI begins process for holding Vice Presidential polls

Jammu,July 23: Two days after the resignation of JagdeepDhankhar as Vice President, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday informed that it has begun the process of holding vice presidential election and has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons.

“The MHA vide its Gazette Notification S.O.3354(E) dated July 22, 2025, has notified the resignation of ShriJagdeepDhankhar, Vice President of India,” the ECI said in a statement, adding that it is, under Article 324, “mandated” to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India.

The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made under it — The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

“Accordingly, the Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible,” the polls body said.

The ECI also mentioned that major pre-announcement activities, which are already been started, include preparation of Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of RajyaSabha as well as LokSabha; Finalisation of Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer(s); and Preparation and dissemination of Background Material on all the previous Vice-Presidential elections.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the RajyaSabha steps in to discharge the Vice President’s parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House.