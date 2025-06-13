ECHO machine defunct at SMHS hospital, patients suffer

Srinagar, June 12: Patients visiting SMHS Hospital in Srinagar are facing severe hardships as the Echocardiography (ECHO) machine in the Cardiology Department has been defunct for the past several days, affecting patient care and causing distress among cardiac patients.

The lone life-saving cardiac Echo machine at SMHS Hospital here has developed a snag, rendering it defunct causing inconvenience to hundreds of patients here.

Patients reported that the machine is out of order, resulting in patients who had previously scheduled appointments or those requiring an emergency echo having to undergo additional hassles.

“The sudden breakdown has forced many heart patients to either wait indefinitely or seek costly tests at private diagnostic centres,” said Mushtaq Ahmad an attendant from Baramulla.

ECHO tests are vital for diagnosing heart-related ailments and many patients especially those from far-flung and rural areas rely on government hospitals for affordable care.

“I came with my father who has a heart condition. We waited for hours only to be told that the machine isn’t working,” said Mushtaq, who is worried.

Patients have called for urgent repairs, stressing that delays in cardiac diagnostics can prove dangerous as timely ECHO reports are essential for heart patients as per cardiologists.

“With patient load increasing every day, the absence of this key facility is causing both distress and delays in treatment, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure upkeep in public health institutions,” they said.

A doctor at SMHS Hospital said the machine developed snag. Officials said that technical issues have rendered the machine non-functional and added that the matter has been brought to notice of concerned authorities. However, there is no clarity on when the services will resume.

Every day, patients across the valley visit the casualty and emergency department at SMHS Hospital, where doctors heavily rely on ECHO machines to diagnose critical heart conditions such as heart failure and stroke-related complications.

In addition to routine cardiac assessments, patients requiring surgeries are also facing delays in pre-operative cardiac evaluations—putting their lives at serious risk.

Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Dr. Andleeb, said the repair process for the defunct ECHO machine has been initiated and the concerned company has been informed. “We are on it. We’ve contacted the company with which we have an annual maintenance contract, and they are expected to visit within a week,” she said.

She added that ECHO services are currently available at the Super Specialty Hospital, which houses the cardiology department. However, the facility is now experiencing an overwhelming influx of patients, as it is the only functioning ECHO machine at the multi-specialty hospital.

Dr. Andleeb said that SMHS Hospital has also submitted a requisition for an additional ECHO machine to the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.