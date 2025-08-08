“EC should give us voter lists, video recordings from last 10 years”: Rahul Gandhi

Reiterating his ‘vote theft’ allegation targeting the BJP and the Election Commission of India (EC), Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday demanded that the EC should provide immediately the voter lists and video recordings from the last 10 years.

“BJP’s ideology is against the Constitution of India. Every Congress leader and worker will protect it…Election Commission of India should give us the voter lists and video recordings from the last 10 years, immediately,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking at the ‘Vote Adhikaar Rally’ in Bengaluru.

He repeated his claim that the Congress and his alliance partners lost in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election due to rigging.

“In the last election, a question arose before us. First, the Lok Sabha election took place, followed by the Maharashtra assembly election. In the Lok Sabha, our alliance won the election with a significant number of seats, but then, four months later, the BJP won the assembly election,” he said.

“This was extremely surprising. Upon investigation, we found out that one crore new voters had cast their votes in the assembly election. Wherever these new voters came from, the BJP secured victory there. Our votes did not decrease, but the votes of the new voters went into the BJP’s account. That very day, we realised that something was amiss,” he added.

The LoP said that in yesterday’s press conference, he had proved 100% that the Election Commission and the BJP have committed theft of votes. He said that a poll in Karnataka had indicated that the Congress would get 15-16 seats in the last Lok Sabha election.

“According to our polling, we were ahead in 16 seats.

But we only won 9 seats, after which we started asking whether we really lost those seats. We sought help from the Election Commission. We asked for the voter list and CCTV footage, but they didn’t help us at all. Then they changed the law regarding providing videos,” he said.

“We have protected the Constitution of India. The voices of Ambedkarji, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel echo in the Constitution of India. Basavana, Narayana Guru and Phule Ji voices echo from it. Our Constitution of India gives the right to every person to vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, EC on Friday asked Rahul Gandhi to sign the declaration by Chief Electoral Officers of Maharashtra and Karnataka or apologise for his “absurd” allegations, sources said.

ECI sources said, “If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have no problem in signing the Declaration.” (ANI)