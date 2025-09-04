Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Afghanistan again

Follow us on

Kabul , September : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Afghanistan again on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake struck at a depth of 135km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.8, On: 04/09/2025 10:40:56 IST, Lat: 34.38 N, Long: 70.37 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Earlier, an earthquake struck Afghanistan late Wednesday night at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 03/09/2025 23:53:44 IST, Lat: 36.86 N, Long: 71.18 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan’s quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 people injured, Khaama Press reported.

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel.

Khaama Press, citing WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities hit by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP’s regional director Harald Mannhardt said, “Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost.” He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

“Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today,” he said. (ANI)