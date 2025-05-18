Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Sunday.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 150km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 18/05/2025 11:43:16 IST, Lat: 36.44 N, Long: 71.07 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1923988718072873223

Earlier on May 17, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 17/05/2025 16:26:34 IST, Lat: 36.37 N, Long: 69.83 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1923697871372558698

A day earlier on May 16, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region.

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 16/05/2025 00:47:40 IST, Lat: 36.56 N, Long: 70.99 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1923099227195900050

On May 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck the region.

The NCS said in a post on X, “EQ of M: 4.7, On: 10/05/2025 10:38:00 IST, Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 192 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1921071738789490955

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity. (ANI)