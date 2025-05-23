Breaking

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nepal

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Nepal in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Center of Seismology (NCS).

The NCS provided the details in a post on X.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:33 hours at a depth of 10 kilometres in Nepal.
It took place at latitude 29.36 N and longitude 80.44 E.

“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 23/05/2025 01:33:53 IST, Lat: 29.36 N, Long: 80.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.
Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth’s surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Nepal is highly earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. Nepal is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain.

Nepal lies in the Himalayan region, a zone of intense seismic activity caused by the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This collision results in the Indian plate pushing beneath the Eurasian plate in a process called subduction, creating immense pressure and strain on the Earth’s crust.

The subduction zone further amplifies the stress, making Nepal highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The collision also contributes to the uplift of the Himalayan mountains, adding to the overall seismic activity in the region.

Nepal has a long history of earthquakes, including devastating events like the 2015 earthquake.
Earlier on April 26, a minute’s silence was observed for 8,969 victims who lost their lives on April 25 2015, in the devastating earthquake of 7.8 Richter scale a decade ago.

Standing below the replica of Dharahara Tower that fell down during the earthquake a decade ago, killing dozens, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli remembered those killed in the natural disaster. (ANI)

 

Rupee will marginally depreciate against USD in CY25, will outperform many of its peers: Report
Terror associate arrested along with incriminating material in J&K’s Doda
Kuwait Crown Prince congratulates PM Modi on success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
LG Sinha Inaugurates Superior Polymers India Pvt Ltd’s manufacturing unit at Kathua
Kashmiri Pandits Commerate 5100 years of existence
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “We have declared 2025 as Gaganyaan year”: ISRO Chief V Narayanan
Next Article “Don’t be a fence-sitter, fight against terrorism is for everyone”: JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha appeals for global support
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“PM Modi’s strong political will, accurate intel info, Armed forces lethality”: Amit Shah hails Op Sindoor
Developing Story National
Pakistan denied IndiGo flight, seeking safety from hailstorm, entry into its airspace: Crew to DGCA
Breaking Opinion
Ahead of talks, Iran foreign minister says “no deal” if US seeks end to nuclear enrichment
Breaking World
“Happy that people of Japan have supported India’s fight against terrorism”: BJP MP Brij Lal
Breaking National