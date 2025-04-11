Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 11/04/2025 08:02:14 IST, Lat: 18.34 N, Long: 95.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

India continues Operation Brahma in response to the deadly earthquake that took place in the region on March 28 and the country issued a rare plea for help.

The Indian assistance team assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Widening Operation Brahma. After assessing 6 affected sites in Mandalay, the safety & demolition engineers team from India assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw today. And an Orthopedic surgeon from our Medical team is assisting treatment of 70 patients at a Naypyitaw Hospital.”

India has been actively engaged in the relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, with the Indian Army providing critical relief in its Field Hospital in Mandalay, the country’s worst-hit city.

As of April 9, a total of 1,651 patients have been treated at the Army Field Hospital, with 281 patients receiving treatment on that day alone, as per a release by the Army.

The hospital also conducted seven major and 38 minor surgeries.In addition, an Indian Army Engineer team (19 ER) travelled from Mandalay to the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, where they met with officials from Myanmar’s Ministry of Construction to assess the demolition of select buildings.

Meanwhile, another team of orthopaedic specialists from the Field Hospital also travelled to Nay Pyi Taw, where they discussed specialist prosthetics for 70 patients affected by the earthquake with the Myanmar Ministry of Health.

As per the State Administration Council’s communication team as of Friday, 3,645 people have died, 5,017 have been injured, and 148 are still unaccounted for in Myanmar’s terrible 7.7-magnitude earthquake that took place on March 28. (ANI)