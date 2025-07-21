J&K : Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Kishtwar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu-Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said,”EQ of M: 3.1, On: 21/07/2025 01:36:52 IST, Lat: 33.17 N, Long: 75.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, another low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district at 10:59 pm IST. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, according NCS statement.

Its coordinates were registered as 28.06°N latitude and 94.01°E longitude. (ANI)