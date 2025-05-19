EAM Jaishankar engages with strategic experts in Netherlands, emphasizes stronger India-EU ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during his visit to the Netherlands on Monday, held discussions with strategic experts in The Hague, focusing on the need to deepen India-Netherlands and India-EU relations in an era defined by multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “A good exchange of views with strategic experts in the Hague this morning. Discussed why India and the Netherlands/EU should engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.”

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands on Monday to hold discussions with the country’s leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

During the visit, the EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations.

Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar’s visit to Germany came after Friedrich Merz took over the office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm congratulations to Friedrich Merz and expressed his eagerness to work closely with Chancellor Merz to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world that had expressed solidarity with India.

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, offered support to India and condemned all acts of terrorism. She also extended condolences to the victims of the attack and their families.

India shares warm and friendly ties with the three countries. The relationship between India and Denmark is based on historical links, common democratic traditions, and a shared desire for regional and international peace and stability. The current development of renewed India-Denmark relations has been guided by the “Green Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.

The diplomatic ties between India and the Netherlands are over 75 years old. As per the MEA, the two countries enjoy strong political, economic & commercial relations. High-level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries. (ANI)