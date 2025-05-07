EAM Jaishankar emphasises zero tolerance for terrorism in talks with Spain, Germany, France, Japan, Qatar

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with foreign ministers from Spain, France, Germany, Japan, and Qatar.

He emphasised India’s approach to cross-border terrorism and expressed gratitude for their solidarity and support.

Jaishankar discussed India’s measured response to cross-border terrorism with Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Spoke with FM @jmalbares of Spain. Discussed India’s firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.”

Jaishankar held talks with France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and appreciated their solidarity following the Pahalgam attack.

“Had a joint telecon with FM @jnbarrot of France & FM @JoWadephul of Germany. Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

In conversations with Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, Jaishankar discussed India’s action against cross-border terrorist infrastructure.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India’s action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning.”

Jaishankar spoke with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and discussed India’s “targeted response to deter cross-border terrorism.”

“Good to speak to PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed India’s targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said. (ANI)