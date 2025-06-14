BreakingWorld

EAM Jaishankar conveys “deep concern” about Middle East situation to Iran FM

Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, where he urged an early return to diplomacy.

Jaishankar conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the awry state of affairs.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. EAM conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.”

Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Spoke to Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening on the latest situation.”

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a statement also expressed concern on the situation between Iran and Israel.

“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support. Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” he stated.

On Friday, Israel began a preemptive strike against Iran, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said, as per The Times of Israel.

Katz declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel’s action in Iran.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying. (ANI)

