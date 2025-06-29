“Each year Yoga day becomes grander than ever”: PM Modi on International Yoga Day celebrations in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the recent celebrations on the International Yoga Day in which lakhs of people participated from all walks of life.

In his address to the nation through the 123rd edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ PM Modi , he said, “All of you must be filled with the energy of Yoga and memories of International Yoga day. This year too, on June 21, crores of people took part in the international day of Yoga celebrations. It began 10 years ago, over these years, every year this tradition is becoming even more grand than before. This also indicates that more and more people are incorporating yoga in their daily lives.”

He spoke about the mesmerising visuals from across the country, including in Visakhapatnam, from where the PM led the largest ever Yoga gathering of three lakh people.

“We saw many mesmerising images of this celebration. In Visakhapatnam, 3 lakh people performed Yoga together on the beach. Another incredible sight from Visakhapatnam was that over 2,000 tribal students performed 108 surya namaskars for 108 minutes. Imagine the discipline needed. A grand display of Yoga was showcased on our naval ships,” PM Modi said.

As the golden dawn broke over the spellbinding coastline of Visakhapatnam and the waves of the Bay of Bengal whispered in rhythm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation and yoga enthusiasts across the world in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21. The record has officially been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Talking about the celebrations across the country, he mentioned states like Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and others in which people participated enthusiastically, including from the armed forces, tribal students, and divyang people.

“In Telangana, 3,000 divyang friends came together for a yoga camp. They showed how Yoga can be a powerful means of empowerment. Connecting Yoga with the resolve of clean Yamuna, people of Delhi performed Yoga on the river banks. In Jammy and Kashmir, at Chenab bridge, at the world’s highest railway bridge. ITBP jawans at Himalayas also performed at the snow-capped peaks, showcasing a blend of courage and spiritual discipline” he said.

“People of Gujarat, in Vadnagar also set a new record, when 2,121 people performed bhujangasanas (Cobra pose) together,” he added.

The PM also mentioned international participation, across Indian embassies and otherwise.

“New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, pictures of yoga were from every major place in the world. Every image conveyed a special message of peace, satability and balance. This year’s theme was also special, Yoga for one earth, for Health. This is not just a slogan, but a direction that resonates the feeling of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he added.

This year’s Yoga day theme was ‘one earth, one health’, the day, recognised by the United Nations aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of Yoga. (ANI)