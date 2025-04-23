DYSS’s Refresher Course in various sports disciplines gets underway

Jammu, April 22: The Refresher and Orientation Course for the officials in various sports disciplines, being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) got underway at MA Stadium.

The week-long Course in which around 80 officials (PETS and PEMs) drawn from various districts of the Union Territory are taking part, was formally inaugurated by the Director General Youth Services and Sports, Rajinder Singh Tara, who was accompanied by Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (Central), Jitender Mishra and the officials from the Activity Section of the Directorate.

The sports disciplines in which the officials are being trained include Taekwondo, Fencing, Softball and Soft Tennis. The Department has named 13 trained officials as the Resource Persons in the Course and they include Atul Sharma, Grinder Singh, Mukta Gupta and Rsjinder Singh (all Taekwondo), Ujjawal Gupta, Razia Sultan and Abdul Qadir (all Fencing), Varinder Singh, Madan Mohan and Usmat Shaban (Softball) and Ab Rehman Khan, Vishal Malhotra and Shivali Rajput (all Soft Tennis). While addressing the officials, Rajinder Singh Tara said, “Refresher training is important because it reinforces learning, prevents knowledge decay, and ensures employees maintain current skills and information. It helps employees adapt to changes, improves performance, and reduces the risk of errors. Refresher training also boosts morale and motivation by demonstrating an organization’s commitment to employee development.”

“The concept of “infusing perfection” among teachers is complex and can be approached in a way that focuses on excellence and continuous improvement rather than striving for unattainable flawlessness. Instead of aiming for perfection, teachers can focus on developing essential skills and qualities that contribute to effective teaching and student learning,” Tara added.

He served strict directions to the concerned officers and officials to make online portal for keeping the record of meritorious athletes and trained officials to yield better results. The DG Sports advised the Activities Section of the Directorate to classify the sporting disciplines and take initiatives with regarding to holding of the activities in accordance with merit of the athletes in specific discipline of particular area. While advising the concerned officers to tap the talent at the grass-root level, Tara said the focus should be on unearthing talent in hilly areas, the youth of which are naturally well build. Tara asked the trainers (experts) for their inputs for betterment of the system and the experts of various games (Resource Persons) presented a road-map.