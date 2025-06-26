DYSS’s Refresher Course Concludes, JD Sports honours Trainees

Jammu, June 25: Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu Vinakshi Koul honoured the trainees with certificates and track suits as the Refresher/ Orientation Course for the officials in various sports disciplines, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) concluded at Sports Training Centre, NagrotaWednesday.

The fortnight-long Course in which around 80 officials (PETS and PEMs) drawn from various districts of the Union Territory took part, was formally declared closed by the Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu in an impressive, colourful and well attended function.The sports disciplines in which the officials were trained included Volleyball, Kho-Kho and Thang-ta.

The Department had named nine expert officials as the Resource Persons in the Course, who left no stone unturned in bestowing necessary tips to the trainees to make them more skilful.Speaking on the occasion, Vinakshi Koul advised the whole contingent of PETs, PEMs and PELs that they must percolate it down what they have learnt during the Course.She said the Course was inaugurated by the Director General Youth Services and Spirts J&K, Anuradha Gupta alongwith the outgoing Director General YSS, Rajinder Singh Tara on June 11, who served as inspiration for all the participating officers and officials in the Course.She said such Courses are important to build grass-root framework and help the Department to produce better stuff of trainers and coaches.Earlier, Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports Central, Jitender Mishra presented welcome address and threw light on the importance of the Course.Some of the teachers also expressed their views and were thankful to the Director General for organising such a didactic course in which they have imbibed a lot good things, let alone the latest techniques and pedagogies.They were optimistic enough that such courses shall remain a regular feature of the Directorate.