DYSS Organises Girls Martial Art Events At Indoor Stadium in Budgam

Srinagar, May 28: Where the Government is very serious about Promoting Sports and providing children with basic sports infrastructure, the Youth Services and Sports Department is also taking care of sports activities in Budgam district of central Kashmir like all the districts of the valley, in which activities from Inter-School to Inter-Zonal Level are noteworthy.

On the other hand, under the auspices of the department, Martial arts competitions were organized by the department in the district Indoor stadium for girl’s category up to inter-zonal district level u-14, u-17 and u-19, in which Taekwando, Kick Boxing, Judo, Karate and Weightlifting etc, are noteworthy. It is worth noting that at the Inauguration ceremony, District Sports Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone alongside Incharge Sports Activities Ghulam Hassan Khanday and Shakeel-ur-Rehman inaugurated the competitions in the presence of senior officials of the department, while some events were also played on the occasion. On this occasion, Ghulam Hassan addressed the children and encouraged them to focus on healthy activities like sports and stay away from addictive habits, while assuring the students of full support from the department. It should be noted that Inter School Tournaments are also ongoing in all zones of the district under the supervision of the department’s district officer Ghulam Hassan Lone. The martial art session witnessed a large number of Girls who performed various skills with grace and dedication.