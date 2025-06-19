DYSS Kishtwar Hosts District Level Chess & Yoga Tournament

Kishtwar, June 18: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) Kishtwar on Wednesday declared open the Inter-Zonal District Level Tournament for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls in the disciplines of Chess and Yoga here in the Indoor Hall of GHSS Boys.

The event was inaugurated amid a vibrant and energetic ceremony that drew enthusiastic participation from student-athletes, sports officials and dignitaries.Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma was the chief guest, who declared the tournament open.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner applauded the Youth Services and Sports Department for nurturing young talent. He emphasized the critical role of sports in promoting discipline, fitness and unity among the youth. He encouraged all participants to perform with dedication, uphold sportsmanship and strive for excellence.The event was attended by the host school Principal, along with the officers from the DYS&S, Zonal Physical Education Officers, PEMs, PETs, REKs, GMs, NYCs and other stakeholders. The event featured impressive Chess and Yoga demonstrations and the spirited participation of young athletes from across the zones of the district.

Earlier, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jaffer Haider Sheikh highlighted the importance of intellectual and mind sports like Chess and Yoga in enhancing concentration, confidence and emotional well-being among the students. He extended heartfelt gratitude to all field officials for their relentless commitment in organizing such events and urged the students to aim for participation at divisional and UT-level championships.This Inter-Zonal competition serves as a vital platform for young talent across the educational zones of Kishtwar to showcase their skills and qualify for higher-level tournaments, fostering healthy competition and camaraderie.