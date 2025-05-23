DYSS hosts district, zonal sporting extravaganza in Gbl

Srinagar, May 22: In a celebration of resilience, athleticism, and unity, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal Thursday hosted the District-Level Inter-Zone Kabaddi Championship for Girls U-14 today at the prestigious Government College of Physical Education Gadoora. The vibrant event saw the participation of all four zones of the district, transforming the venue into a buzzing ground of youthful energy and competitive zeal.

The tournament culminated in a gripping final between Zone Ganderbal and Zone Tullamulla, where Zone Ganderbal emerged victorious with a powerful display of tactical excellence and teamwork. The winning team not only lifted the trophy but also the spirit of schoolgirls in sports. DYSSO Ganderbal Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal graced the occasion, lauded the efforts of the participants and coaches alike. In an encouraging interaction, the officer motivated the young athletes to continue striving for excellence while emphasizing the role of sports in shaping confident and disciplined individuals.

While the spotlight shone on the district-level Kabaddi clash, the rest of Ganderbal vibrated with energy as Zonal-Level Sports Competitions and Selection Trials continued across various venues aimed at identifying potential stars for upcoming inter-district and UT-level tournaments. Zone Tullamulla hosted its U17 Boys Kho-Kho competition at BHSS Kurhama, featuring 102 participants. After intense gameplay, BHSS Batwina defeated BHS Dab in the final. Shortlisted players from the event will now represent their zone at the district level.