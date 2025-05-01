DYSS Concludes Refresher Course Across Sports Disciplines

Jammu, April 30: The Refresher-cum- Orientation Course for the officials in various sports disciplines, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) concluded at Taekwondo Hall, Indoor Complex at MA Stadium Wednesday

The 10-day long Course in which around 80 officials (PETS and PEMs) drawn from various districts of the Union Territory took part, was formally declared closed by the Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu Ved Prakash, who was accompanied by the officials from the Activity Section of the Directorate. The sports disciplines in which the officials were trained included Taekwondo, Fencing, Softball and Soft Tennis. The Department had named 13 trained officials as the Resource Persons in the Course and they included Atul Pangotra (Course Incharge), Brinder Singh, Mukta Gupta and Rsjinder Singh (all Taekwondo); Ujjawal Gupta (Course Incharge), Razia Sultan and Abdul Qadir (all Fencing); Varinder Singh (Course Incharge) Madan Mohan and Usmat Shaban (Softball) and Ab Rehman Khan and Vishal Malhotra (Course Incharges) and Shivali Rajput (all Soft Tennis).

Speaking on the occasion, Ved Prakash advised the whole contingent of PETs and PEMs that they must percolate it down what they have learnt during the course. Some of the teachers also expressed their views and were thankful to the Director General for organizing such a didactic course in which they have imbibed a lot good things, let alone the latest techniques and pedagogies.They were optimistic enough that such courses shall remain a regular feature of the Directorate