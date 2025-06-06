DYSS Budgam Kicks Off Inter Zonal District Level Events

Srinagar, June 05: Continuing Sports activities, the Youth Services and Sports Department in Budgam district under the Supervision of District Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone is busy promoting sports from zonal level to district level and under this link, the department has now organised various events including Kabaddi, Kho Kho and Volleyball at the inter-zonal district level for children coming from different zones at the sports stadium Budgam.

It should be noted that these competitions are being held under the Inter 17 category and in these competitions, 17-year-old players participated enthusiastically and were able to represent the zone by showing their skills in their favourite sport. However, at the opening ceremony, district Sports Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone himself inaugurated the competitions along with the In-charge of sports section activities and on this occasion, he urged the children to stay away from drugs and participate in sports with enthusiasm. In addition, as part of a wide series of activities organised by the department across the district, several programs are also being organized to promote environmental awareness and civic responsibility.