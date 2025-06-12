DYSS Budgam Begins Inter Zonal Girls Sports Competitions

Srinagar, June 11: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Budgam kick-started the Inter-Zonal District Level Girls’ Competitions in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Volleyball under-14 age group at the Sports Stadium Budgam.

The grand event is being held under the able guidance of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Budgam, Ghulam Hassan Lone. The competitions were officially inaugurated by Incharge activity Shakeel ur Rehman Lone DYSSO Budgam. The stadium buzzed with energy and enthusiasm as young girls from across various zones showcased their sporting spirit and talent.

The smooth conduct of the event is being ensured by the designated conveners. In-line with DYSSO Budgam’s commitment to participants’ safety, healthcare facilities have been made available on-site to address any medical needs during the event. YSS Budgam remains devoted to encouraging girls’ participation in sports and fostering a healthy competitive environment across the district.