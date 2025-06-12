Sports

DYSS Budgam Begins Inter Zonal Girls Sports Competitions

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 11: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Budgam kick-started the Inter-Zonal District Level Girls’ Competitions in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Volleyball under-14 age group at the Sports Stadium Budgam.
The grand event is being held under the able guidance of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Budgam, Ghulam Hassan Lone. The competitions were officially inaugurated by Incharge activity Shakeel ur Rehman Lone DYSSO Budgam. The stadium buzzed with energy and enthusiasm as young girls from across various zones showcased their sporting spirit and talent.
The smooth conduct of the event is being ensured by the designated conveners. In-line with DYSSO Budgam’s commitment to participants’ safety, healthcare facilities have been made available on-site to address any medical needs during the event. YSS Budgam remains devoted to encouraging girls’ participation in sports and fostering a healthy competitive environment across the district.

 

 

 

68th National School Games U-17 Boys Football: J&K outplays formidable Maharashtra 3-1; Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand blank opponents
CRPF Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament:Day 6 showcases explosive performances and thrilling matches
Sports imperative for physical, mental agility: Slathia
Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Cricket Tournament concludes in Kulgam
DPS Srinagar student wins silver in taekwondo
Share This Article
Previous Article Achabal Clinches U-17 Handball, Srigufwara Wins U-14 Baseball in YSS Anantnag Sports Fest
Next Article The silent Heart Attack, often Missed but Deadly
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Vandalism, apathy threaten to derail Srinagar’s e-bicycle dream
City
Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: KVK Samba leads the way despite scorching heat, connects with farmers
Jammu
KU observes World Environment Week with focus on ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’
City
Natrang’s theatre camp inspires young minds through innovation, creativity
Jammu