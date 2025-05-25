Dy CM visits Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari; pays obeisance, assesses issues of DGPC

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today visited Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari Srinagar and paid obeisance there.

The District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar led by its President, Jaspal Singh, apprised the Dy CM of various issues. They demanded declaration of holiday on 12th of June instead of 5 July on the occasion of Parkash Utsav of 6th Guru Guru Hargobind Sahib ji as per calander Nanak Shahi Samvat 557 issued by Shrimoni Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (Amritsar).

They also demanded declaration of gazetted holiday on 30th May which is a restricted holiday on the occasion of Martyrdom Guru Arjan Dev ji.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Dy CM reiterated that government is committed to provide all the necessary support to the community to realise their dreams and aspirations.

The Dy CM assured the DGPC that he will discuss the issues with the concerned authorities for redress at the earliest.

While paying obeisance, the Dy CM prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.