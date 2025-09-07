Dy CM visits flood affected areas in Jammu, Rajouri districts to assess damage caused by heavy rainfall

Follow us on

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary today conducted an extensive tour of flood affected areas of Jammu district as well as Sunderbani Rajouri to assess the damage caused in submerged villages.

The Deputy CM visited Rah Salyote and Pargwal villages in district Jammu and Sunderbani in district Rajouri to interact with the affected families and review the damage.

At village Rah Salyote of tehsil Chowki Choura Jammu, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Flood Relief Sewa camp along with Minister, Satish Sharma. Both the leaders met the affected families and took stock of facilities to ensure smooth delivery of aid and assistance.

While interacting with the affected families, the Deputy CM assured them that government is with them shoulder to shoulder in these hard times. “Every possible effort will be made and complete help will be provided to deliver relief and assistance to the victims”, the Deputy Chief Minister maintained.

During the tour, the Deputy CM also inspected the Pargwal–Indripatan Bridge and adjacent areas. He emphasized that the efforts shall be redoubled and resources will be optimized to complete the project as early as possible.

Choudhary asserted that in this hour of crisis, the Omar Abdullah government is standing by their side. He reiterated that the government stands firmly with the people to provide prompt relief and technical support to facilitate recovery and reconstruction, while ensuring the safety and well-being of affected communities.

Minister Satish Sharma, while speaking on the occasion, said that the government is working round the clock to bring the flood victims out of this disaster providing immediate relief. He expressed hope that situation will return to normal very soon.

Earlier, during his visit to Sunderbani Rajouri ,the Deputy CM met families affected by recent heavy rains. He assured that the government stands firmly with the people and will extend all possible support. He also offered condolences to the family that lost mother and daughter in a wall collapse.