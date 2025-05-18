Dy CM visits family hit by Pak shelling, assures govt support

Jammu, May 17: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday visited a family which lost a member in Pakistani shelling here a week ago and assured full support of the government to all affected families.

Accompanied by National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, Choudhary visited Khari Chinore area of Jammu to express condolences over the death of Zakir Hussain, who was killed in a mortar shell attack from across the border during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

Interacting with the next of kin of the deceased, the deputy chief minister said Omar Abdullah-led government stands in solidarity with every citizen who has been affected by the cross-border shelling.

“Our administration is committed to provide every possible support to the affected families,” he said, emphasizing that the government would ensure that proper compensation, relief, and rehabilitation are extended to victims.

He assured the people that safety measures are being strengthened along the border to prevent further loss of life and property.

Gupta expressed resentment against the Centre for maintaining a “criminal silence” over the plight of the people living along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), who have been facing the brunt of Pakistani shelling.

“The recent spate of hostilities has taken a heavy toll, especially in the border district of Poonch, where 13 civilians lost their lives and over 50 sustained serious injuries. These are not just statistics — they are shattered families, broken homes, and traumatized communities,” he said.

The NC leader lamented the absence of any concrete response or relief announcement from the Central government, even after the passage of over a week.

“The silence is deafening. What the border residents need now is not apathy, but empathy and immediate action,” he said.

Gupta urged officials from the revenue and rural development departments to promptly conduct damage assessments and ensure that no genuine case is left out.

He stressed the need for swift, transparent compensation disbursement as per norms.

The NC provincial president reiterated the demand for a comprehensive special package from the Centre for the shelling victims, along with concrete steps for the safety and long-term welfare of the border population.

“The National Conference will continue to be the voice of the people and fight for justice and adequate relief at every relevant forum,” he said. PTI

Div Com visits shelling affected areas in Poonch

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited District Poonch today to assess the situation in areas affected by recent cross border shelling and to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by the District Administration.

The visit commenced with an interaction at Dak Bungalow Poonch, where the Divisional Commissioner was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal and other district officers on the prevailing ground situation and the steps being taken to support the affected population. Emphasis was laid on timely relief distribution, inter-departmental coordination, and addressing the immediate needs of the victims.

Afterwards, the Divisional Commissioner accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner and other officers, visited several shelling affected areas including Mohalla Kama Khan near District Hospital, Mohalla Syndicate, Village Chaktro, and the District Police Line, Poonch. He inspected the damage caused to residential structures and property, interacted with local residents and took stock of the overall losses incurred due to the shelling.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and that all possible assistance would be provided at the earliest.

The Divisional Commissioner also listened to concerns of the people and noted their grievances and demands including construction of additional bunkers in vulnerable areas. The Divisional Commissioner assured resolution of the demand by taking up the matter with the government.

The Div Com further directed the concerned departments to ensure adequate medical care for the injured, expedite the damage assessment process, and facilitate timely disbursement of relief and compensation. He stressed the importance of a prompt, transparent, and coordinated response, along with continuous monitoring of the affected areas to ensure effective implementation of relief measures.

Rana reviews dev activities in Rajouri

In the aftermath of recent hostilities, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited Rajouri to assess the situation and relief measures.

The Minister, firstly, chaired a meeting with the district officers and elected representatives to review the development initiatives being implemented in the district.

During the meeting, Javed Rana emphasised that ensuring safety and security of border residents is among top priorities of the government. He directed the officers to expedite the identification and construction of community bunkers.

The Minister instructed the concerned departments to ensure timely disbursement of compensation among the affected families. He stressed the importance of ground level assessment for strategic infrastructure development in vulnerable regions.

DDC Chairperson besides MLAs from Rajouri and Budhal constituencies raised several key issues including shortage of staff in the health department.

The Minister assured them of timely resolution of their issues and concerns while reiterating government’s commitment towards meeting public aspirations and prioritising the needs of public representatives. He informed about various measures being taken to improve socio-economic conditions, education and healthcare of underprivileged people, ensuring that the benefits of development reach them.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that in view of the vulnerability of border areas to cross-border shelling and to ensure safety of civilians residing in towns near the Line of Control, ward-wise teams have been constituted under the aegis of respective Municipal Committees for identification of suitable land for construction of community bunkers/underground shelters. He also informed that community trenches are also being dugout in the border areas under MGNREGA.