Dy CM visits border areas in Nowshera division; assesses, addresses public grievances

RAJOURI, MAY 31: In a significant outreach initiative aimed at addressing the public grievances in border areas, Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today conducted an extensive tour of Nowshera division.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister met several public delegations who apprised him of various issues, including road connectivity, water supply, electricity, healthcare facilities and other developmental concerns.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised by the residents. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to well-being of the border population.

He emphasised that providing basic amenities at the doorsteps of the people is top priority for the administration. He issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers for prompt redressal of issues raised by the delegations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dy CM reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure equitable development across all regions, with special focus on welfare of border residents. He assured that concerted efforts are being made to address the challenges faced by the people, improving their living standards.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Pritam Lal Thapa; District Mineral Officer, Mohd Rafiq; Tehsildar Nowshera; Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Nowshera and other officers of the district administration.