Dy CM reviews progress on PWD works in Nowshera constituency

Srinagar, Aug 11: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday chaired a meeting with concerned officials to review the physical and financial progress of developmental projects being executed by PWD (R&B) in Nowshera constituency of district Rajouri under various schemes.The meeting focused on assessing the progress and impact of ongoing projects within the constituency, including those under PWD and PMGSY schemes. Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary, who is also the MLA from Nowshera, conducted a comprehensive review of the sector’s performance, covering projects under UT Capex, City and Town, NABARD SAMAGRA, PMGSY, and allied programs.The Chief Engineer of PWD (R&B) Zone Pir Panjal provided an update on ongoing and upcoming projects. He reported that under UT Capex, there are 38 roads with an estimated cost of over Rs 73.49 crore, along with 6 bridges valued at over Rs 18.34 crore. Under the City and Town component, 36 projects are ongoing with a budget of over Rs 4.66 crore, and 52 new projects with a combined budget of Rs 12.74 crore have been allocated.Additionally, there are 21 works under NABARD and 44 under Samagra, with estimated costs of over Rs 80.15 crore and Rs 8.60 crore, respectively.During the detailed review, Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in the execution of R&B sector projects. He called for greater convergence with other departments to build community assets and enhance development outcomes.He specifically directed the timely completion of key projects such as the Kallar-Potha bridge and Chakli Bagla bridge, which are expected to benefit numerous residents once completed.Highlighting the significance of PMGSY in promoting socio-economic empowerment in rural areas, he instructed the Chief Engineer to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for at least 50 roads for potential inclusion in PMGSY-4 Phase II.The Deputy CM called for expediting pending works, accelerating tendering processes, and ensuring regular monitoring of departmental projects. He directed Executive Engineers to accelerate work progress, adhere to deadlines, and maintain prescribed quality standards to ensure that vital projects are completed and dedicated to the public on time.