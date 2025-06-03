Dy CM reviews progress on development works at J&K Resident Commission

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting regarding working of the Public Works Department (PWD) at the Jammu & Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Additional Resident Commissioner, Chief Pay & Accounts Officer, Executive Engineer (PWD), Manager 5-PRR, Manager CPGH and other concerned officers.

The Deputy Chief Minister took stock of the ongoing development works being undertaken by PWD under the jurisdiction of the Resident Commission.

The concerned officials briefed the Dy CM on the progress achieved both in terms of physical execution and financial performance.

The Dy CM was apprised that the upgradation work of JK House, Chanakyapuri including creation of new reception area, sitting lounge and upgradation of furnishing items in the rooms has been completed. Besides, the top floor of C Block shall be upgraded with an estimated cost of Rs. 127 lakh and converted into VIP rooms for the senior official use soon, he was informed.

He was further informed that the renovation of J&K guest house in Amritsar by way of construction of new boundary wall, gate, signage board, creation of ramp, external/internal painting of guest house was completed in the previous financial year. Besides, work on renovation of guest house by way of upgrading the 4 suites including kitchen, staff quarters and premises /lawns shall be taken up in the current financial year.

He was also informed that work for upgradation of HCM residence and LG residence at 5-PR road by way of painting, polishing, furniture, furnishings, returfing of lawns, parking space for vehicles and other allied works has been completed. Likewise, construction of boundary wall at the land acquired for JK bhawan at Dwarka and Mumbai has also been completed.

The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the department and complimented the team for their dedicated work and effective implementation of infrastructure projects.

Emphasizing the importance of timely execution, he directed the officials to expedite the ongoing works, ensuring that all set targets are met within stipulated timelines.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to strictly adhere to norms and specifications in all construction and maintenance activities. He emphasized the need for regular and meticulous inspections to ensure highest standards of quality in public works.

Additionally, the Dy CM instructed that the hospitality services in all Guest Houses of the J&K Resident Commission be enhanced and consistently maintained to offer guests a refined and welcoming experience, in keeping with the rich tradition of the warmth and hospitality of J&K.

The Deputy Chief Minister exhorted upon the officers and staff of the Resident Commission to act as ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir, projecting a positive image of the Union Territory. He urged them to spread the message that J&K is a safe, welcoming and vibrant destination. He encouraged all to invite the tourists from across the country and the world to come and experience the beauty and hospitality of Jammu & Kashmir.