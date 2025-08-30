Dy CM reviews post-flood scenario in Sunderbani, Nowshera

Follow us on

RAJOURI, AUGUST 30: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary today chaired a high-level meeting at Dak Bunglow here to review the post-flood scenario in the Sunderbani and Nowshera areas of Rajouri and assessed damages caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

The meeting was attended by ADC Sunderbani, Pritam Lal Thapa, SE PWD, and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure immediate opening of all blocked roads to mitigate public inconvenience.

Later, Deputy CM also visited Sunderbani market, where several shops were inundated due to waterlogging. He issued on-spot instructions to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials to strengthen and maintain the drainage system to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a separate visit, Surinder Choudhary also inspected the ongoing works at Sungal Tunnel at Kalidhar, a vital road link between Rajouri and Jammu. He emphasized strict adherence to quality standards and timely completion of the project, terming it crucial for improving regional connectivity and boosting economic activities.

The Deputy CM reiterated the government’s commitment to swiftly restore normalcy in flood-affected areas and accelerate the pace of infrastructure development projects in the district.