BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Dy CM reviews post-flood scenario in Sunderbani, Nowshera

Also takes stock of ongoing works on Sungal Tunnel

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

RAJOURI, AUGUST 30: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary today chaired a high-level meeting at Dak Bunglow here to review the post-flood scenario in the Sunderbani and Nowshera areas of Rajouri and assessed damages caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

The meeting was attended by ADC Sunderbani, Pritam Lal Thapa, SE PWD, and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure immediate opening of all blocked roads to mitigate public inconvenience.

Later, Deputy CM also visited Sunderbani market, where several shops were inundated due to waterlogging. He issued on-spot instructions to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials to strengthen and maintain the drainage system to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a separate visit, Surinder Choudhary also inspected the ongoing works at Sungal Tunnel at Kalidhar, a vital road link between Rajouri and Jammu. He emphasized strict adherence to quality standards and timely completion of the project, terming it crucial for improving regional connectivity and boosting economic activities.

The Deputy CM reiterated the government’s commitment to swiftly restore normalcy in flood-affected areas and accelerate the pace of infrastructure development projects in the district.

Mallikarjun Kharge condoles demise of former Air Marshal Denzil Keelor
LG Sinha felicitates Langar Organisations for their significant contribution during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025
China, Russia, Iran call for end to nuke sanctions on Tehran
“If Pakistan says that it is not involved, let us accept that argument…”: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz
“Choose jobs, not hate…”: Rahul Gandhi promises to fill 30 lakh vacant govt jobs from Aug 15
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sakeena Itoo inaugurates 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 International Endocrinology Conference at GMC Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sakeena Itoo inaugurates 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 International Endocrinology Conference at GMC Srinagar
Breaking
North Kashmir Range Police Headquarters Organizes one-day “Awareness-cum-Training Workshop on Financial Implementation Protocols
Kashmir
PM Modi arrives in Tianjin, China for two-day visit to attend SCO Summit
Breaking National
CM Omar Chairs Meeting to Review Condition of Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 & Other National Highways 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News