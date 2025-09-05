Follow us on

Dy CM reviews dev projects in Ganderbal

RK News Service

Srinagar, Sept 04: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary on Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to assess the status of various development projects under R&B in district Ganderbal. MLA Kangan, Mehar Ali and senior officers from Ganderbal and Kangan were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that vital projects are completed on time and called for immediate resolution of all issues to ensure their timely completion. He called for maintaining quality, timely execution of projects, and active community participation to ensure that the benefits of development schemes reach people at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, Choudhary called for a proactive approach among officers to ensure the swift and effective resolution of public concerns.

Reaffirming his commitment to supporting the district’s development efforts, the Deputy CM cautioned about delays in the execution of works under various schemes.

The concerned officers apprised the Deputy CM regarding the status of various projects of R&B, which are under execution at different stages.